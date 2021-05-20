  1. Home
The way this innocent elephant thanks the bulldozer for saving his life will melt your heart midweek; WATCH

In a viral video, a bulldozer saves the elephant by taking him out of a deep pit, and the innocent animal thanks the bulldozer in his own way.
The way this innocent elephant thanks the bulldozer for saving his life will melt your heart midweek; WATCH
Kindness knows no language and the ones that have the most kindness do not speak any language. Animals are truly incorruptible and would always remember a kind gesture made to them by a human. They truly respond to the soul of a person without trying to find a motive in any action. The language they speak is the first from where humanity began. Communication is not bound to language as people lived their entire life without uttering a complete word but still comprehending everything that went into their lives. Language evolves through time and something not consistent can vanish if history has proven anything.

In this video, the innocent elephant is stuck inside a pit, for a very long time and something like this could prove catastrophic for him. There is no way, the elephant would have been able to climb out of the pit without any help and may not have survived for long. Well, that’s where the technology comes in and a bulldozer was able to lift the elephant out of the pit. The activity got concluded with much effort but lesser time. The elephant came out almost unharmed but less like humans, he did not forget to acknowledge the one who saved his life. 

Take a look at the video: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

The elephant recognized the bulldozer’s front end as the being that saved his life and so he thanked him by rubbing his face against the bulldozer. He communicated gratitude without any words till he was chased away by the people standing there afraid of him. The elephant went away but the last language remains, speaking through the soul. 

Credits :Pinkvilla Instagram

