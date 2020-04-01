From wearing COVID 19 helmets to performing arti, Police come up with interesting tricks to keep people indoor

Despite the ongoing lockdown to battle Coronavirus, there have been some people who are still taking the situation quite lightly. So, our policemen have come with innovative methods to deal with the violators.

India, just like the rest of the world, has been fighting an intense battle against coronavirus outbreak and it doesn’t seem to subside anytime soon. While the COVID-19 cases have been increasing at a shocking rate with every passing day, we all have constantly asked to stay indoors as much as possible and practice social distancing to curtail the spread of this deadly health scare. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also imposed a 21 day lockdown across the country as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

However, despite all the measures being taken by the government and the authorities, there have been violators across the country who fail to understand the gravity of the situation and have been seen roaming around the streets. And while our brave policemen have been dealing with many such violators every day in different parts of the country, they have come across with interesting tricks to deal with this violators and keep the people indoors and their catchy methods are grabbing the eyeballs on social media. Take a look:

Coronavirus Helmet

Chennai cops have made a coronavirus helmet to prevent the commuters from violating the lockdown restrictions. The helmet resembles the microscopic image of the deadly virus and is covered with red spikes with bulbs in the end. The policemen claim that wearing this unusual coronavirus inspired helmet helps them raise awareness among the people and make them understand the gravity of this crisis situation.

Police personnel perform arti of the violators

In Lucknow, the cops were seen singing songs like "Aaiye aapka intezaar tha", performing arti, applying tilak and showering flowers on the commuters for violating the lockdown. Interestingly, it is their attempt to shame them for stepping out despite repetitive appeals of staying indoors.

Brilliant. Lockdown violation can lead to public embarrassment! pic.twitter.com/0cqKo2Dlvi — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 29, 2020

Raise awareness with squats

While policemen have been seen using the power of lathi to dissuade people from stepping out, the cops in Nagpurcame with a rather interesting way to raise awareness about coronavirus. The policemen were seen stopping the violators and punished them to squat for 5-10 minutes before letting them go as their main aim was to spread the message of staying indoors

#WATCH Maharashtra: Police make violators do squats in Nagpur, amid curfew imposed in the state in wake of #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/KpHBTcWX4v — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Sing and aware the people about their responsibility

The Uttar Pradesh also didn’t lack behind in showing their innovative side during the coronavirus outbreak. The cops in Noida were seen singing the song “Zindagi maut na bann jaye sambhalo yaaro” as they appealed to people to stay indoors and practise social distancing amid the rapidly increasing health scare. Besides, the song was also sung to encourage the policemen and motivate them for performing their selfless duty in this hour of need.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More