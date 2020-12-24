  1. Home
Weather Forecast: IMD issues cold wave alert for North India; Know temperature in Delhi & other cities

Since winters have begun in India, the mercury has begun to dip and the temperatures in North India have reached a record low. IMD has issued a cold wave warning in the coming days for cities in North India from December 23 to December 26.
Mumbai
Every year, from the month of November to February, the North part of India is gripped by dense fogs and winter breeze as the cold weather begins to set in. Speaking of this, now, as the winter season has begun and several hilly areas have experienced snowfall, the temperatures in Northern India have begun to dip to a record low. Hence, reportedly, the Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave alert for entire North India from December 23 to December 26. 

As per ANI reports, the weather in the morning in India's capital, New Delhi was extremely chilly and a dense fog had descended around the city. As per a tweet by ANI, "Delhi: Foggy conditions persist in the national capital resulting in heavy ocular obscurity." Not just this, temperatures in other cities around the capital city also dipped and were covered with dense fog. Reportedly, the IMD warned that the temperatures in the coming days could dip to a record low of 5 Degree Celsius. 

As per IMD morning reports, "Cold Wave to Severe Cold Wave conditions at a few pockets very likely over Punjab and at isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 24th December. Cold wave conditions at isolated pockets very likely Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 25th; over Uttar Pradesh on 24th & 25th December; over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Odisha on 24th December 2020." Further, the report by Krishijagran stated that ground frost conditions in areas over Jammu & Kashmir, HP, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana could be experienced during the next 24 hours. 

As per the latest report by AccuWeather, the temperatures in major cities in North India are as follows:

New Delhi: 20 Degrees Celsius
Patna: 20 Degrees Celsius
Srinagar: 4 Degrees Celsius
Amritsar: 9 Degrees Celsius

