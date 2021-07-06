THIS wedding menu card from 90s will leave you reminiscing about the past

From paan to fried rice, the dishes on this wedding card are drool-worthy.

The wedding scenario in India has come a long way. The 90s were a simpler time with usual decoratives and even simpler menu cards. The wedding for this generation has become far more elaborate with the destination arrangements though wedding trends aren’t what they were 20 years ago. To provoke nostalgia, a wedding card has been circulating on Twitter from a Bengali wedding in 1990. The card has garnered immense attention because of its simplicity and delicious menu. The simplicity in the design of the card is what’s making it viral with the netizens. The card on Twitter was reportedly shared by @SadMandolorian. However, the user has currently deleted the tweet.

The caption shared alongside the post reads, “Omg my cousin found my parents' wedding reception menu card”. The two images shared in the post showcase the delicious Indian menu. One of the more interesting things to note is that some of the dishes on the menu are written in the way they are spoken in Bengali. “Some caterers would actually go extra and add their menu in a keychain,” wrote a Twitter user. To which the original poster replied, “I loved the keychains! They were so sturdy and useful. Some were even printed on banknotes and stuff”. “This is so sweet. Bengali wedding menus are so fun,” commented another.

The post was shared on 4 July and since then it has garnered a ton of attention with over 400 likes. Many people have reacted to the menu card as they were awestruck by the positivity and simplicity emerging out of the card for a massive event like a wedding.

