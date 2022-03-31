West Bengal govt withdraws COVID-19 curbs; Stresses on use of mask

On Thursday, the West Bengal government announced that all the curbs related to the COVID-19 pandemic would be lifted from midnight. The decision has been taken in view of the considerably improved situation in the state. To note, the withdrawal of the restrictions came almost two years after the pandemic struck in March 2020. “Restrictions currently in force are hereby withdrawn. Advisory in respect of health & hygiene protocols including wearing of mask at all times, hand hygiene and sanitisation of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further orders,” the news agency ANI, shared the information quoting the government of West Bengal in a tweet.

In the notification, the government stressed on the use of masks and hygiene maintenance.

"Accordingly, it is hereby notified that restrictions as currently in force by aforesaid orders are hereby withdrawn. However, advisory in respect of health and hygiene protocols including wearing of masks at all times, hand hygiene and sanitisation of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further order," the statement read.

Take a look:

The statement further stated that the district administration, police commissionerates and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance of health and hygiene protocols and advisory on COVID appropriate behaviour.

Earlier today, the Maharashtra government also removed all the COVID-related protocols and informed that the people of the state will not be fined if they are found without masks and wearing a mask is not mandatory. The tweet shared by ANI read, “Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad tweets that the state cabinet decides to lift all the existing #COVID19 restrictions in the state. Now all festivals can be celebrated enthusiastically, wearing masks will not be compulsory.”

