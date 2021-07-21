West Bengal teen, 17, trafficked with a promise to meet Shah Rukh Khan, rescued in Mumbai

A teenage girl from West Bengal, who was being trafficked in Mumbai, was rescued by Mumbai police. The 17-year-old girl was brought to the city with a false promise of helping her meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She is a fan of the actor and wanted to meet him. However, the timely action of the police helped them rescue the girl. She has been sent to a shelter home and the trafficker has been arrested. He is identified as Subhan Shaikh.

As reported in Times Now, the girl is a student of Class 12. She befriended the trafficker through Facebook. He had lied to her and pretended to be a young event manager. The 43-year-old had used his son’s photo as his display picture on the social media platform. The accused had said that he can help her meet Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at his residence in Bandra in Mumbai. He also knew that the girl would refuse to go to Mumbai after knowing the truth.

Therefore, he cooked up a story and told her that he had been tested positive. So, his father would be taking her to Mumbai.

On July 15, Shaikh arrived in Palashipara and picked her up from coaching class. He also destroyed her sim card and brought her to Kolkata. Then they boarded the Howrah Mail to Mumbai. Meanwhile, the girl’s parents had filed a missing complaint in the police station.

Police sprung into action and shared her picture everywhere. All railway stations were alerted. She was caught on CCTV boarding a train from Howrah Junction.

“The girl was wearing a mask so we couldn’t see her face. Based on her description, the team intercepted her and Shaikh on Sunday. When she took off the mask we identity her,” Dadar GRP’s inspector Avinash Powar was quoted saying to The Times of India.

Immediately, the railway cops rescued the girl and took Shaikh into custody.

