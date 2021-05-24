'What about COVID 19 protocol?' Netizens ask as a Madurai couple ties knot in a chartered plane with guests

Amid the second wave of COVID 19, a video of a Madurai couple tying the knot mid-air has left netizens baffled. The couple got married on a flight and reportedly flouted all COVID 19 protocols with over 160 guests.

Several states in India have put COVID 19 restrictions related to lockdown to curb the spread of the virus amid the second wave. Tamil Nadu is one of them and amid the lockdown restrictions in TN, a Madurai based couple has hit the headlines for reportedly flouting COVID 19 rules by tying the knot mid-air with over 160 guests in a flight. A video of the couple's marriage is also doing rounds on social media and it has left netizens baffled and confused.

Rakesh and Dakshina, a Madurai based couple, reportedly tied the knot in a chartered plane with over 160 guests. They got hitched apparently when the plane was hovering over the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple in the presence of their near and dear ones. In the video, the couple and their relatives can be seen without masks and no social distancing. The couple apparently opted for mid-air wedding to avoid the on ground guest restrictions. As of the current restrictions in place in TN, the number of guests allowed in a wedding is restricted to 50.

Take a look at the video:

It is evident from the video that all guests in the plane were not following social distancing rules and no masks were seen too. This 'mid air' wedding has evoked a strong reaction from Netizens amid the deadly second wave. A user wrote, "What about Covid Protocol??" Another wrote, "Kitney tejaswi log he hamery desh me." Another wrote, "Without mask wow". Another wrote, "Wow... one quick way to destroy the entire clan."

Take a look at people's reactions:

Amid the second wave, the situation in India deteriorated and the country also crossed the 3 Lakh mark of people who died due to COVID 19. Amid this, such actions by citizens have led to a debate on social media. What do you have to say about the video? Tell us in the comments.

