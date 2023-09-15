What happened to Naresh Goyal? Jet Airways founder to face 14-day custody in bank fraud case probe

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal was sentenced to 14 days in jail on Thursday in a 538-crore bank fraud case, according to news agency PTI. Following a lengthy questioning session at the central agency's office in Mumbai, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Goyal on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Background of Jet Airways

Naresh Goyal launched Jet Airways in 1993, and it swiftly expanded to become one of India's premier airlines, offering both domestic and international services. However, the airline ran into financial difficulties, forcing it to be grounded in April 2019. Jet Airways was put into insolvency in June 2019 due to massive debts and unpaid creditors. The company's collapse dealt a blow to the aviation industry and resulted in the layoff of thousands of employees.

What was the case about?

Naresh Goyal has been detained in a 538-crore bank fraud case, allegedly siphoning cash from India to overseas through several trusts and utilizing them to purchase properties. According to the investigation agency, Goyal committed a 538-crore scam at the state-run Canara Bank.

As per PTI, The money laundering investigation arises from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR filed against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita, and other former business executives in relation to a 538-crore fraud case at Canara Bank. The FIR was filed in response to a complaint filed by a government lender alleging that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd totaling 848.86 crores, of which 538.62 crore was unpaid.

What did the Enforcement Directorate say?

The anti-money laundering agency informed the court that the highest amount of money that was siphoned off was placed in overseas accounts that there is an individual in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who is looking after it, and that more research into the subject was required. According to the investigation, Goyal purchased high-value residences in Mumbai and then sold them. He also established a network of corporations in India by which he purchased a large number of immovable assets.

