What is Neeraj Chopra's best throw? Looking at javelin thrower's 5 best performances following World Athletics Championships win

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has established himself as a formidable force in athletics. We look back at some of his best efforts following his historic gold medal win at the World Athletics Championships. This article will look at five of Neeraj Chopra's most memorable throws, highlighting his talent, determination, and persistent performance.

World Athletics Championships, Gold Coast 2018

Neeraj Chopra's biggest achievement came in 2018 at the World Athletics Championships in Gold Coast, Australia. He won the gold medal with a stunning throw of 88.06 meters, becoming the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in a field event at the World Championships. Chopra's winning throw demonstrated not only his innate skill but also his mental power and focus under pressure.

Asian Games, Jakarta 2018

Neeraj Chopra continued to excel at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, after his success at the World Championships. In his first attempt, he threw 88.06 meters, shattering the national record and winning the gold medal. This huge accomplishment not only cemented his standing as a rising star in the world of athletics but also gave immense pride to his country.

Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast 2018

Neeraj Chopra's outstanding performance in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, established his status as a global force in javelin throwing. He won gold with a tremendous throw of 86.47 meters, setting a new national record. Chopra's persistent competence and ability to deliver outstanding performances on the international stage revealed his enormous talent and dedication to his trade.

Asian Championships, Doha 2019

The participation of Neeraj Chopra in the 2019 Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar, demonstrated his everlasting commitment to excellence. Despite missing months of training due to injury, Chopra proved his resilience and dedication by winning gold with a throw of 86.48 meters. This astounding achievement demonstrated his capacity to recover from setbacks and sustain consistent performance levels, serving as an example to aspiring sportsmen all around the world.

Diamond League, Doha 2021

Neeraj Chopra exceeded all expectations in his long-awaited return to competition at the Diamond League event in Doha, Qatar in 2021. He won the gold medal with a great throw of 87.80 meters, demonstrating his ability to compete at the highest level. Chopra's amazing comeback demonstrated his great technique and persistence, establishing his reputation as one of the world's top javelin throwers.

Neeraj Chopra's javelin-throwing career has been nothing short of extraordinary. Chopra has consistently pushed the boundaries of his sport, from his historic gold medal win at the World Athletics Championships to his consistent success at prominent worldwide tournaments. His memorable throws provide witness to his talent, dedication, and persistent pursuit of excellence.