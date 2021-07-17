  1. Home
WhatsApp bans 2 million Indian accounts under new IT rules; Netizens go bonkers with hilarious memes

Global instant messaging WhatsApp app banned 2 million Indian accounts to prevent harmful spam behaviour between May 15 and June 15. Following the same, Twitteratis have gone all out to react to the news in a hilarious way.
Global instant messaging application, WhatsApp recently announced that it has banned 2 million Indian accounts, in line with the new Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code. The company said 95% of the banned users were found violating the limits of the number of times messages can be forwarded in India. As soon as the report circulated online, it took social media by storm. The hashtag ‘WhatsApp’ began trending on Twitter trends with netizens swamping the micro-blogging site with a hilarious meme fest.

 

Twitteratis in large numbers aimed censures at those who love the fashion of bulk messaging and spamming others in the most hilarious manner. While some have used famous movie dialogues, many others came up with their own creative ways to condemn the harmful spam behaviour. The instant messaging giant released its first monthly report that stated, Facebook received 646 reports through the various grievance mechanisms and responded to all the complaints

Take a look at the hilarious meme fest below:

“Our top focus is preventing accounts from sending harmful or unwanted messages at scale. We maintain advanced capabilities to identify these accounts sending a high or abnormal rate of messages," the company said. "Majority of users who reach out to us are either aiming to have their account restored following an action to ban them or reaching out for product or account support," it added. The Facebook-owned social media platform reportedly also said that the abuse detection method works in three stages—during registration, while messaging and in response to negative feedback from user reports and users blocking an account.

