WhatsApp: Here's how you can access to the deleted messages on your Android smartphone

Ever wondered if you could only see what the other person deleted during a WhatsApp chat? Well, now you can by following these simple steps. Check it out!

With 1.6 billion active users, there is no second guessing that WhatsApp is the most favoured messaging app in the world right now. Back in the year 2017, the Facebook owned company enabled a feature that allowed people to completely delete their own messages, photos and videos from a WhatsApp chat. Once these messages were deleted there was no going back, no one including you could access the deleted message, photo or video. However, there is a procedure you can follow to see those deleted messages.

There’s always a hefty price to pay while accessing Whatsapp features that are not officially supported. If you are planning on following this guide, please note down that all your notifications including OTPs and bank balance details will be exposed to a third party app. Please go ahead at your own risk as we can’t ensure your data won’t be made public by the third party. Only if the messages deleted by you or someone else hold a great importance, we suggest you proceed with great caution.

How to see deleted Whatsapp messages?

Usually when you delete a Whatsapp message, it shows ‘This message was deleted’. These steps will help you see those deleted messages. There is no such workaround for iPhones yet but if you own an Android smartphone, you can follow the below mentioned steps.

Step 1: From Google Play, download and install WhatsRemoved+ on your smartphone.

Step 2: Once it is downloaded and installed, grant the app all the permissions it is asking for.

Step 3: After handing all the permissions, go back to the app and here you will be asked to select the app/apps you want to access all the deleted data from. From the list that spans below, select WhatsApp and hit next.

Step 4: On the screen tap yes, then tap on save files and hit allow. This will finish setting up the app and it will be ready for your use.

Step 5: From here on every notification you receive from the app/apps that you have selected will be displayed on WhatsRemoved+. All you need to do is open the app and click on the top bar and select WhatsApp.

A lot of apps claim to retrieve your deleted messages but this app does it the best. You may suffer from a lot of advertisement pop-ups while using the app, but it can be taken care of by paying a one time fee of Rs. 100.

