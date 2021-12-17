‘When rape is inevitable, enjoy it’, says Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar in Assembly
Senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday made a controversial comment on “rape” in the ongoing state Assembly session in Belagavi. On Thursday, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was trying to finish up the session as MLAs continued to demand more time to speak over recent issues including floods. “I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say ‘yes, yes’. This is what I feel. I should give up controlling the situation and take the proceedings in a systematic manner, I should tell everyone to continue your talks,” Kageri said.
Responding to this, Senior Karnataka Congress leader Kumar said, “There’s a saying… when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position into which you are.” Hearing this, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri laughed in response. Others were seen laughing too. A video of the incident went viral on social media and triggered massive outrage.
The chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma took to her social media and flagged the statement. She said, "It is extremely sad and unfortunate that we still have public representative who are misogynists and have horrible mindset towards women. It's really disgusting. If they sit in assemblies and speak like this how they must be behaving with women in their lives?".
Following the wrath, Senior Congress leader Kumar, on Friday apologised for his ‘remark'. "I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today's assembly about 'Rape!' My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!" Ramesh Kumar tweeted.
