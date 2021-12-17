‘When rape is inevitable, enjoy it’, says Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar in Assembly

Senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday made a controversial comment on “rape” in the ongoing state Assembly session in Belagavi. On Thursday, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was trying to finish up the session as MLAs continued to demand more time to speak over recent issues including floods. “I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say ‘yes, yes’. This is what I feel. I should give up controlling the situation and take the proceedings in a systematic manner, I should tell everyone to continue your talks,” Kageri said.

Responding to this, Senior Karnataka Congress leader Kumar said, “There’s a saying… when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position into which you are.” Hearing this, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri laughed in response. Others were seen laughing too. A video of the incident went viral on social media and triggered massive outrage.