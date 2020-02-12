When Ratan Tata came to a girl's rescue on Instagram and won the Internet; Here's How

The business leader, who has had a brilliant connect with the youth over the years, recently took to the Gram to share a huge social media milestone that he managed to achieve.

Social media seems to have bridged the gap between celebrities and fans. It is not just true for Bollywood celebs, but also big names from different industries who have a large fan following on social media. One of them is Indian business icon Ratan Tata. The business leader, who has had a brilliant connect with the youth over the years, recently took to the Gram to share a huge social media milestone that he managed to achieve.

Sharing an ever-smiling picture of himself, Tata revealed that he had hit 1 million followers on Instagram. He wrote, "I’ve just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it. I do believe that the quality of connections you make in this age of the internet is far greater than any number. Being a part of your community and learning from you is truly exciting and makes me very happy and I hope our journey together continues."

While fans were quick to wish the business tycoon on this small yet remarkable achievement, a woman commented, "Congratulations Chhotu," along with a heart emoji. And soon after, netizens began criticising the young girl for referring Tata as 'Chotu'.

However, Tata, himself, came to her rescue as he replied on her comment saying, "There is a child in each of us. Please treat this young lady with respect." He also shared the same on his Instagram Story and hoped that the woman would not refrain from posting on his pictures henceforth.

Credits :Instagram

