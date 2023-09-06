Which team has won Asia Cup most times? Complete winner list revealed

The Asia Cup, a biennial cricket tournament held in Asia, is sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The most recent 16th edition of the tournament occurred in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17, 2023. In the 2022 Asia Cup, six teams participated, with Sri Lanka emerging as champions.

The inaugural Asia Cup took place in 1984 in the UAE, with India clinching the title and Sri Lanka as the runners-up. Here's a comprehensive list of winners, runners-up, and host countries for each Asia Cup edition from 1984 to 2022:

Throughout the history of the Asia Cup, a total of 15 tournaments have seen teams vying for the championship. India boasts the most victories, securing the title 7 times, followed by Sri Lanka with 6 wins, and Pakistan with 2 tournament victories. Sri Lanka has contested in 12 Asia Cup finals, while India has reached the final 10 times. Bangladesh, although never claiming an Asia Cup title, has made it to the final on 3 occasions

India’s dominance in the Asia Cup is evident with their multiple victories, showcasing their cricketing prowess in the region. Sri Lanka’s success highlights their strong performance as well, making them a formidable team in the tournament. While Pakistan has had fewer victories, they have still managed to clinch the title twice.

ALSO READ: What happened in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup game? Trott reveals calculation 'was never communicated'

Leading Indian run-scorers in Asia Cup History

Sachin Tendulkar often referred to as the ‘God of Cricket‘ is the highest run scorer in the entire Indian cricketing history. The Little Master has 971 runs with an average of 51.10 in the Asia Cup. These 971 runs have been bolstered by 2 centuries and 7 half centuries. Sachin with a strike rate of 85.47 in the competition had always been a quick scorer.

Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Men in Blue at the Asia Cup 2023. With 745 runs in his Asia Cup career, he aims to surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the top Indian run-scorer in this continental tournament. Currently, he occupies the fifth position in the all-time Asia Cup run-scorers list with a commendable strike rate of 84.94.

MS Dhoni, the World Cup-winning captain of India features at number 3 in the list of Indians with the most runs in the Asia Cup. MS has scored 648 runs at an average of 64.80 with 1 ton and 3 fifties. In 2010, India won the Asia Cup title after a long wait of 15 years. He was the highest run scorer for India in the 2010 edition. He is the Indian Cricket Legend and a once-in-a-lifetime kind of cricketer.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli features at number 4 in the list of Indians with the most Asia Cup runs. King Kohli has scored 613 runs in 10 matches with an average of 61.30.

Kohli is also the only Indian batter to score three hundred in the Asia Cup and was the leading run-scorer for the country in the 2012 and 2016 editions. With a strike rate of 97.14, the prolific batter has scored 3 centuries and 1 fifty in Asia Cup.

Gautam Gambhir occupies 5th position amongst the Indian batters with the most Asia Cup runs. This batsman had a brilliant run in 13 Asia Cup innings where he accumulated 573 runs at an average of 44.07. The strike rate of 93.58 tells you how good he was scoring those 573 runs.

ALSO READ: Why is Quinton De Kock retiring? South Africa ace set to be unavailable for ODIs following World Cup 2023