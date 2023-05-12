Who is Arishka Laddha? 6-Year-Old becomes youngest to climb Mount Everest Base Camp, sets target on summit

Have you ever thought of climbing Mount Everest? Or even going to Mount Everest Base Camp? Distant dream it is right? Well, for many it would be a dream but a 6-year-old girl from Pune has turned this dream into a reality. She has become the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest Base Camp at more than 17,500 feet. The 6-year-old girl’s name is Arishka Laddha who was accompanied by her mother Dimple Laddha.

Pune-based 6-year-old girl climbs Mount Everest Base Camp

According to reports in Times Now, Arishka Laddha is a resident of Pune’s Kothrud area and she climbed Mount Everest Base Camp with her mother Dimple Laddha who was on 15 days expedition. Both the mother-daughter duo completed a total distance of 130 km to and fro with a temperature range between 3 degrees and minus 17 degrees. Arishka expressed her excitement and said, “I felt happy. It was too cold there. I want to climb Everest Summit. We saw Yak and Mule.” Arishka also said that she wore 7-8 layers of clothes and covered the whole journey in 15 days.

Talking to the news portal, Arishka’s mother Dimple said, “It was an impromptu plan when I decided to take her to Mount Everest Base Camp. We were told by experts that usually children above 12 years climb. I was told to take the child at our own risk. Generally, my daughter is an active kid. On alternate Saturdays and Sundays, we climb forts surrounding Pune. We have repeatedly climbed Sinhagadh.” Dimple further added, “Dimple said she plans to train her daughter professionally. If she reciprocates well then we will plan for Mount Everest Summit. If required I will also prepare for the same.”

Everest Base Camp

Talking more about the Everest Base Camp, there are two base camps on opposite sides of the mountains. One is the South Base Camp which is in Nepal at an altitude of 5,364 metres and the other one is the North Base Camp, which is in China at 5,150 metres.

