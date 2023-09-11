Why is Shreyas Iyer not playing for India? Reason for missing Pakistan game in Asia Cup 2023 explored

On Sunday, heavy rainfall paused the significant Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan. The rains came pouring down at the Premadasa as the Indian players had scored 147/2 in 24.1 overs. At this moment, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were at the crease with 8 and 17 runs respectively, following impressive half-centuries from openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58). After a series of assessments, authorities finally decided to call off the match at 8.45 PM IST. The Indian batters will continue their innings today, on the reserve day.

During the toss, team captain Rohit Sharma declared two changes to the team. The first change was due to Shreyas Iyer developing a back spasm during the warm-up session, which forced him out of the match. The second change saw Bumrah replacing Mohammad Shami, following his return from paternity leave.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Iyer's injury stating he experienced back spasms during today's warm-up. This was his preemptive second game after his back operation. In one of the games against Pakistan, Iyer managed to score 14 runs before the match had to be abandoned due to rain with India being bowled out. In the match against Nepal, he spent the entire innings fielding, but the rain-affected game didn't allow him to bat.

Star batsman KL Rahul, who was out due to injury for the first two games of the ongoing tournament, marked his return by replacing Iyer for the match against Pakistan.

With advice from the medical staff, the Indian team management decided to bench Iyer to forgo any further damage. This decision stays in alignment with their commitment to considering the players' fitness and welfare, especially keeping in mind the critical upcoming games in the Asia Cup tournament and the ODI World Cup 2023.

Reserve Day Update for India vs. Pakistan Match

The thrilling rivalry between India and Pakistan will resume on the reserve day at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday. Although cricket fans worldwide are eager to see the two teams compete, a significant chance of rain threatens to disrupt the crucial event.

Wasim Akram, the former Pakistani fast bowler, updated the fans about the weather conditions via the social platform X (formerly known as Twitter). He informed, " Update from Colombo, the rain kept happening on and off overnight. Now it is clear, not all clear, you can see the clouds. It is breezy. Currently, it is okay, but let us see what happens when the match starts. Yes, it must be frustrating to see all this, but weather you cannot control. We can only pray, I hope we get to enjoy some good cricket."

If today's match also succumbs to the rain, both India and Pakistan will bag one point each. Consequently, Pakistan will top the Super Four ranking with three points due to their victory over Bangladesh. Preceded by Sri Lanka's win against Bangladesh, which secured them two points, potentially eliminating Bangladesh from the competition. If this scenario occurs, India's forthcoming matches against Sri Lanka (September 12) and Bangladesh (September 15) will be critical, and they must win both to move forward with a total of five points.

