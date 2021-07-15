Wicket keeper, batsman Rishabh Pant tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of India vs England Test Series

The wicket keeper won’t travel with the rest of Indian squad to Durham, where the team will play a practice game on July 20 ahead of the test series against England.

Indian wicket keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in England. Pant is reportedly asymptomatic and is currently in isolation. The wicket keeper won’t travel with the rest of Indian squad to Durham, where the team will play a practice game on July 20 ahead of the test series against England. While Pant has taken his first dose of vaccine, he was spotted with his friends at the Webley Stadium during the Euro 2020 match between England and Journey.

He was not wearing the mask through the game and days after, has tested positive. The Indian cricketers were on a break in the UK after the World Test Championship finale in Southampton. The team was all set to reunite after the break for practice sessions and game ahead of the five-match series against England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajiv Shukla said no other player has been affected by the virus.

"Yes, one player has tested positive but he has been in isolation for the last eight days. He was not staying in any hotel with the team, so no other player has been affected," BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla told PTI. Meanwhile, another Indian team is at present in Sri Lanka gearing up for their first ODI match from July 18.

The team of young guns is being led by Shikhar Dhawan, with Indian legend, Rahul Dravid taking the responsibility of coaching them. India will be playing 3 ODI’s and 3 T-20 matches on the tour, which ends on July 29. In less than a week, on August 4, India will play their first test against England at Trent Bridge.

