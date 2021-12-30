Woman detained after gold worth Rs 30 lakh found concealed in undergarments at Jaipur airport

A woman was detained at the Jaipur international airport on Wednesday after security officials caught her with over 618 grams of pure gold. The gold was almost worth Rs 30.64 lakh and the woman had landed in Jaipur from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight G9 435.

A customs official revealed that the woman was intercepted on the basis of suspicion. While searching her belongings and on person, it was found that the gold was concealed in the undergarments. The report stated that a "yellowish granular paste packed in two transparent polyethylene pouches and wrapped with black carbon tape" was found concealed in the woman's undergarments.

The gold was seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962. From the gold paste, an official revealed that gold with 99.50 per cent purity and weighing 618.40 gram was extracted. This is not the first time a woman flyer has been detained over illegally carrying gold. However, the case is being currently investigated.

