Woman sues her mother’s doctor for allowing her to be born & wins millions in damages

In a bizarre incident, a woman has sued her mother's doctor claiming that she should never have been born. And she has won the right to millions in damages. A woman named Evie Toombes, a star show-jumper from the UK, launched the landmark "wrongful conception" case against her mother's doctor as she was born with spina bifida. The spinal defect means that Evie sometimes spends 24 hours a day connected to tubes as reported. She claimed that Dr Philip Mitchell did not properly advise her mother while she was pregnant.

Evie Toombes claims that if Dr Mitchell had told her mother she needed to take folic acid supplements to minimise the risk of spina bifida affecting her baby, she would have put off getting pregnant. This, in turn, would have meant that Evie would never have been born. London High Court judge ruled that had Evie's mother been "provided with the correct recommended advice, she would have delayed attempts to conceive." "In the circumstances, there would have been a later conception, which would have resulted in a normal healthy child," she said, awarding Evie Toombes the right to a huge payout.

As reported, the exact sum has not been calculated, but it would be a big number as it would need to cover the cost of her lifelong care needs.

It is worth mentioning spina bifida is a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly. It's a type of neural tube defect. The neural tube is the structure in a developing embryo that eventually becomes the baby's brain, spinal cord and the tissues that enclose them.

