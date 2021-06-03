World Bicycle Day: Artist leaves netizens spellbound as he creates penny farthing cycle with 3653 matchsticks

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, an artist named Saswat Sahoo has gone ahead and done the unthinkable by crafting a high wheel or Penny-farthing model in just 7 days time. The surprising thing is that the model was made of just over 3000 matchsticks.

It was back in 2013 when the United Nations General Assembly announced that June 3 every year will be celebrated as World Bicycle Day. And today is that special day. Everyone who loves cycling surely knows a bit about their model evolution. An artist from India named, ️Saswat Ranjan Sahoo also has paid an ode on World Bicycle Day with his unique creation of a model of bicycles that was used back in the 1870s and was called the Penny-Farthing cycle. However, Sahoo added his unique twist to the creation by making it using 3653 matchsticks in just 7 days.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Saswat shared a photo of himself along with the Penny-farthing cycle model that he made with matchsticks. Along with it, he explained the story behind it and also shared that the particular model he made was widely used during the period between 1870 to 1880. He claimed that the use of bicycles could control environmental pollution and urged everyone to opt for this mode of transport. In the photo, we can see Sahoo standing with his bicycle model made completely from matchsticks.

Take a look:

In the occasion of World Bicycle Day I have made a penny farthing bicycle by using 3653 match sticks and the size of this craftwork is 50 inch length and 25 inch width, it took me 7 days to prepare such a craft. 3/1 pic.twitter.com/O9Y4nBgdbI — Saswat Ranjan Sahoo (@Saswat_r_sahoo) June 2, 2021

Sharing the photo, Sahoo wrote, "n the occasion of World Bicycle Day I have made a penny farthing bicycle by using 3653 match sticks and the size of this craftwork is 50 inch length and 25 inch width, it took me 7 days to prepare such a craft.The penny farthing bicycle was extensively used during the period between 1870 to 1880, nowadays people use bicycle for health and exercise purposes and the use of bicycle also reduces environment pollution which is very necessary now. Therefore I have prepared this craftwork to raise awareness of bicycle use and I request everyone to use bicycle and stay healthy alongwith pollution free."

As soon as the photo of his unique creation hit the internet, netizens were left amazed. Several users lauded the man's talent and praised him. A user wrote, "Lovely creation." Another wrote, "Wow beautiful... speechless." Another wrote, "Wowwwww mere bhai." Another wrote, "Bro very much hard work you did That must be changes people mindset." The post on Twitter and Instagram is going viral and social media is loving the craftwork done by the artist on the special day.

What are your thoughts about it? Tell us in the comment section.

Also Read|VIRAL VIDEO: 2 senior citizens hilariously fighting over a game of carrom will remind you of your childhood

Share your comment ×