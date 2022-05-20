World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen wins GOLD for India, beats Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen scripted history on May 19 as she clinched the gold medal at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. She made her way to the prestigious win with a dominating 5-0 against Thailand boxer Jitpong Jutamas. Nikhat beat Jitpong in the 52 kg final by scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in the Indian's favour.

Nikhat Zareen, who is born in Nizamabad in Telangana, became the only fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships. She registered her win after six-time winners Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha KC. To note, it was also India's first gold medal since Mary Kom won it last in 2018.

Meanwhile, Manisha (57 kg) and Praveen (63 kg) concluded with Bronze medals after three semi-final finishes. With this, India finished with three medals at the world's biggest boxing event that was organised in Istanbul in Turkey. 310 boxers from 73 countries participated in the event. Out of 12 participating Indian boxers, eight made it to the quarter-finals in this year's tournament.

To note, with three medals, India's overall tally in World Women's Boxing Championships has gone up to 39, including 10 gold, eight silver, and 21 bronze in the 12 editions of the prestigious event.

Also, after the match, India is at third-highest rank in World Boxing Championships. However, Russia is at first number with 60 medals while China is ranked second with 50 medals overall.

