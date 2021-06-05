World Environment Day EXCLUSIVE: Rajit Dev encourages to take care of Mother Earth for a healthier environment

On the occasion of World Environment Day 2021, Choreographer Rajit Dev spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about the importance of taking care of nature and Mother Earth. He also shared how simple lifestyle changes can help in doing so.

It goes without saying that we need to be more aware and active in preserving our environment. However, in our day to day lives, we tend to forget it and go about harming the habitat with our actions. On the occasion of World Environment Day, Director & Choreographer Rajit Dev spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and asked how many of us remember taking care of the environment. Every year on June 5, World Environment Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the important issues relating to mother Earth and nature. While chatting with Pinkvilla, Rajit says that simple lifestyle changes can help in creating a cleaner and healthier environment.



Talking about how relevant the environmental concerns like global warming were, Rajit exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Amid the pandemic, it is all the clearer now than ever before that “What goes around comes around”. There has been an alarming rate of damage we have done to the earth and it is giving us back in the form of earthquakes, floods, melting of ice caps, cyclones etc. After the Industrial Revolution, we have stopped caring about nature and the available natural resources that have given us life, that created us. It is difficult to reverse things which we have been doing for decades but we can at least start contributing to a better tomorrow, for our future generations.”

It is difficult to reverse things which we have been doing for decades but we can at least start contributing to a better tomorrow, for our future generations. Rajit Dev

He goes on to list down things that he personally follows and also urges everyone to try them out. “Bucket bath instead of shower saves water, also avoid keeping the tap open while brushing and shaving and getting leakage of taps fixed. I carry my own shopping bag which is made out of cloth. Plastic bags are a strict no-no. I have asked my service providers to send me bills via email which helps reduce the usage of paper. Segregating dry and wet waste is also important. And most importantly do not waste food,” he adds.



Rajit says that he has always believed in making life better and getting actively involved in saving the environment. “However, being realistic, it is not possible every time to do certain things and dedicate time purely for that only. But, we can always try our best. I want to encourage everyone to come forward and do a few things which are under their control. A wise man once said, ‘Little things can add up to make a big difference’,” he concludes.

Also Read|World Environment Day EXCLUSIVE: Rushad Rana, Delnaaz Irani & others talk about being conscious about habitat

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×