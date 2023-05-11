Would you buy a desi charpai for Rs 1,44,458? American company sells Indian product for hefty amount

Online shopping has become an everyday thing for the common man in today’s time and age. For every other thing we tend to go online and easily shop for the stuff in the comfort of our homes. Several eye catchy stuff too make it on online shopping platforms and are sold at quite a high price these days. Remember the Rs. 1.4 lakh Black Balenciaga bag that was inspired by the trash pouch? Well, if you thought that this was the craziest item that was sold online then wait until you read this. An American e-commerce site is now selling Indian desi Charpai for more than a lakh.

US E-commerce website sells Indian charpai

You all must have seen charpai’s in your ancestral homes. It is a traditional bed made with jute and it is used in villages for sleeping or sitting purposes. Reportedly, an American e-commerce website named Etsy is now selling a desi charpai for as much as Rs 144,458. Yes! You heard that right. A screenshot of this ad from the website has been going viral on social media and readers are getting amused with its hefty price. The site has listed the Punjabi Manji or desi Khat as a Traditional Indian bed with very beautiful decor. If you are wondering who would spend so much money on this and buy it? Well, then hold on as people have already started ordering the charpai as the screenshot exhibits that the e-commerce site has sold it all and only 4 of the cots are remaining in their stock.

Explaining the product further, Etsy wrote about the charpai that it is a handmade product which ‘dispatches from a small business in India’. Talking about its material, the description revealed that it is made of ‘wood’ and carries ‘jute ropes’. Informing about its dimensions, the site wrote, “Width: 36 inches, Height: 72 inches, Depth: 18 inches.” Would you want to buy this charpai?

