Wrestler Virender Singh, table tennis player Mouma Das conferred Padma Shri

Delhi hosted the prestigious Padma Awards ceremony on November 08. Reportedly, around 119 people were felicitated. The Padma Awards 2020 and 2021 were held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 8 November. Presided by President Ram Nath Kovind, the award ceremony also saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister Venkaiah Naidu in attendance. Several awardees from different fields like agriculture, sports, art, cinema, music, education among others were felicitated.

Today, Indian wrestler Virender Singh was awarded one of the India's highest civilian honours, the Padma Shri award, by President Ram Nath Kovind. Veteran Indian table tennis player Mouma Das was also honoured with the Padma Shri on Tuesday. On Monday, Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu was also awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award while women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal was honoured with the Padma Shri award.

Rani Rampal led the women’s hockey team in Tokyo Olympics 2020. For the unversed, the Padma awards are India’s highest civilian honours and are given in three categories including Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

Talking about the film industry, actress Kangana Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami were honoured with the fourth-highest civilian award in a ceremony that was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Apart from them, film industry's leading filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar were also honoured with the fourth-highest civilian honour.