Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re: Mumbai police pays musical tribute to Golden King Bappi Lahiri

Bollywood popular singer and composer Bappi Lahiri has passed away. He was 69. As soon as the news came out, fans and celebrities paid tribute to him on the social handle. Some celebrities were also seen at the singer’s residence to pay their respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other politicians also expressed their condolences. Mumbai Police paid an emotional tribute to veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri in a post on social media on Wednesday. They shared a graphic featuring a line from Bappi Lahiri’s iconic track Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re from the 1985 Hindi film Saaheb.

The post reads, “Bappi Da, Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahin Hoga #KingOfHearts #MusicOfGold.” An image of a gold chain was used instead of the word ‘chain’ in the post. This was done as an ode to Bappi Lahiri’s love for gold jewellery. He always wore gold chains and bracelets. Composed by Bappi Lahiri, Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re also had vocals by the veteran musician. Saaheb featured Anil Kapoor, Amrita Singh and Raakhee in the lead roles. Bappi Lahiri is famously known as Disco King.

PM Modi had tweeted, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Take a look at the post here:

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. A boy from our North Bengal, he rose to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work, and made us proud by his musical contributions. We had conferred on him our highest state civilian award “Bangabibhushan" and will continue to remember the genius. My sincere condolences.”

