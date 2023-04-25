Yashraj Mukhate turns Sachin Tendulkar’s word ‘Pachaas’ into a viral song on cricketer’s 50th birthday-VIDEO

Music composer Yashraj Mukhate is known popularly for creating catchy songs using famous dialogues. Remember Rasode Mein Kaun Tha that went absolutely viral in 2020? Not just that, his other songs such as Tuada Kutta Tommy, Biggini Shoot and many others entertained fans and left them vibing to the catchy songs. Now, Yashraj Mukhate is back with yet another upbeat song, and he collaborated with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in his latest video. Yes, you read that right! On Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, Yashraj turned a single word uttered by Sachin Tendulkar into a catchy song.

Yashraj Mukhate turns Sachin Tendulkar’s word ‘Pachaas’ into an upbeat song

Yashraj Mukhate took to his Instagram account to share a video in which he is seen sitting next to Sachin Tendulkar. The text on the video reads, “When you can make songs but not a conversation.” Yashraj is seen trying to make small talk with the cricketer, but being unsuccessful in doing so. After the awkward attempts at a conversation, Tendulkar asks Yashraj, “tumne gaana banane ki koshish ki hai?" Yashraj Mukhate tells him that he makes songs, and whether Sachin Tendulkar would like to join him in the next one. Sachin says that he would only utter one word, out of which Yashraj makes a catchy song.

“Pachaas,” says Sachin Tendulkar, and Yashraj Mukhate gets to work, doing what he does best- making catchy songs! Yashraj makes a peppy song that has already left Netizens hooked! “Life ki highlight me jayegi ye cheez, ki Sachin sir ke 50th birthday ke liye unke saath gaana banaya tha!” wrote Yashraj Mukhate, in the caption. Check out the video below!

The song is highly entertaining and has already garnered over 2.9 lakh ‘likes’ on Instagram. Bollywood celebs such as Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have also liked the song. “This is absolutely pachaas… I mean jhakaas!!” commented author Abhinav Chandel, while Mithila Palkar wrote, “Hahahaha superbbbb!”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap fame Yashraj Mukhate on Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2, next rap on TMKOC