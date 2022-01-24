Yashraj Mukhate's funny musical twist shows Kapil Sharma's relationship with English and 'drunk tweets'; WATCH

Just a few days after setting the internet ablaze with ‘Boring Day’, Yashraj Mukhate proves that he is not done yet. The music composer who previously collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill has now given a hilarious musical twist to Kapil Sharma’s stand-up show ‘I Am Not Done Yet’. Needless to say, the new track went viral in no time and has gained immense appreciation from netizens.

The video of the ‘I Am Done Yet’ song features the comedian cracking jokes about his broken English and drunk tweets. The repeated tagline of Kapil Sharma’s show is the main highlight of Yashraj Mukhate’s latest composition as it easily grabs the attention of fans. In addition to this, several hilarious anecdotes have been used smartly to make the new track more funny and entertaining.

Click HERE to watch the video:

After the massive success of Sadda Kutta, Yashraj recently collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill once again to add fun to her ‘Boring Day’ dialogue inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The video of the ‘Boring Day’ song features a composition of conversation between Shehnaaz and the former contestant of Bigg Boss 13 Arti Singh inside the house. In the conversation, Shehnaaz says ‘such a boring day, such a boring people.’ While sharing the video on Instagram, Yashraj wrote, “Boring Day Another one with the amazing Shehnaaz Gill. @artisingh5 love your expressions.” As soon as the video surfaced online, it took social media by storm.

Yashraj Mukhate previously delivered a slew of viral tracks including ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai,’ ‘Biggini Shoot’, ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ and more. He is famous among his followers for delivering funny and entertaining songs.

ALSO READ| Shehnaaz Gill and Yashraj Mukhate's new video Boring Day after Sadda Kutta goes viral; Twitter can't keep calm