You are amazing: Hrithik Roshan praises this man’s rendition of ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye’; Video

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most active celebrities on social media and never fails to promote young talent. Recently, Hrithik took to social media and praised a young man, Shakeel’s rendition of mighty popular song ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye’ originally sung by Kumar Sanu. Hrithik praised the singer and mentioned that he loved his performance, which was done in the middle of the street during night hours. The musician took to Instagram to share the video of himself singing the song and wrote, “The viral video that got everyone's attention (sic).”

Shakeel further wrote in the caption, “I want to thank everyone who watched me perform, encouraged me, and contributed to my cause, I'm very thankful and grateful to each and every one of you, I'm blessed to be able to do what I love. To this day none of my parents, families, or my friends knew what I've been up to. I want to tell you all that I am a busker(street performer) and I'm proud of it, I finally got the courage to go public about my identity. @hrithikroshan sir, @kunalkkapoor sir, thank you so much for the courage.”

Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan’s latest theatrical release was ‘War’ in which he starred alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor soon will be starring with Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Vikram Vedha’. Hrithik will also be seen with Deepika Padukone for the first time in director Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’, which is an aerial-based action thriller.

