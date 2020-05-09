Young COVID 19 patient’s adorable conversation with health worker in Chandigarh hospital is too cute to miss

The coronavirus outbreak in India has claimed over two thousand lives while over 61 thousand people have been infected with this highly transmissible virus.

The world is fighting the COVID 19 pandemic these days and there has been a state of anxiety everywhere around. After all, over 40 lakh people have been infected by this deadly virus which has also claimed over 2.7 lakh lives across the world. The situation is no different in India where over 61 thousand have been tested positive of coronavirus while the death toll here is over two thousand. Needless to say, it has been a tense situation everywhere as we are fighting an unknown enemy at this moment.

In this intense situation, every ray of hope seems like a sigh of relief and we want to hold on to it for as long as possible. Interestingly, a video from Chandigarh’s PGI hospital is doing the rounds on social media wherein a 15 month old COVID 19 patient is seen interacting with the healthcare worker in the most adorable way. In the video, the little girl seems quite excited to meet the health worker and is curious about his dress. The health worker then asks the little munchkin to give a flying kiss and she is imitating him in the cutest way possible. This adorable video will surely waive off your quarantine blues and will leave you with a smiling face.

Take a look at this cute video of COVID 19 patient from Chandigarh:

Meanwhile, India is witnessing the third phase of nationwide lockdown as of now. To recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown from March 24, 2020 which has been extended twice so far and is currently imposed till May 17 this year.

Credits :Instagram

