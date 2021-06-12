YouTuber Bhuvan Bam loses parents to COVID 19; Says ‘Nothing will be same without Aai and Baba’

Bhuvan Bam is heartbroken as he lost both his parents to COVID 19 and believes that he will have to learn to live again.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which had hit the nation last year, has taken a massive toll on normal life. Many people have lost their loved ones to this deadly virus. In fact, several celebs have also been infected with COVID 19 and fought an intense battle with the virus. Amid this, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam has made the headlines after he shared the unfortunate news of losing both his parents to the deadly virus as he posted some beautiful pics with his parents on Instagram.

In the caption, Bhuvan poured his heart out and wrote, “Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha. ((Nothing will remain the same without mom and dad. In one mother, everything fell apart. Home, dreams, everything. My mom is not with me, my dad is not with me. I will have learn to live again but don't want) Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon.”

Soon, several YouTubers took to the comment section to offer condolences. Ashish Chanchalani wrote, “Shocked and devastated. Hum sab tere saath hai bhai, hamesha rahenge. Nobody can be at your place. Nobody can know the pain you are going through. They loved you so much bhuvan, main aur meri puri family ke prayers unke saath hai. Om shanti”

