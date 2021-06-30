YouTuber mimics TMKOC's Daya Ben, Netizens say 'Nobody can replace her'

A content creator recently made a video imitating Daya Ben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Netizens can’t stop comparing her to Disha Vakani.

One of the most preferred and loved TV shows of every household in India is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and undoubtedly, many love the hilarious Daya Ben's character. Since Disha Vakani bid adieu to the show as Daya Ben, her fans are demanding for the actress to be brought back to the show. As of now, Disha has no intentions of returning to the show, however, recently, a content creator made a video in which she took the challenge of spending the day in Daya Ben's character. This mimicry video of Daya Ben is too funny to miss!

The content creator, Garima Goyal, frequently shares videos on her YouTube channel. Garima has a good number of subscribers and gathers a lot of views on her videos. The YouTuber recently pulled off Disha Vakani’s Daya Ben role as it is, she dressed herself up exactly like Daya Ben from the show, wearing a saree along with some jewellery and even tied her hair like the character. That’s not it, throughout the video, Garima has also performed Garba like the main character of the show and has used clips from the actual show to use as a reaction for Jethalal, Champaklal, etc.

Take a look at the video-

The video looks extremely convincing and Garima's resemblance to Daya Ben is uncanny. The video was shared a week ago and has gathered more than 1 million views and thousands of likes. Fans are loving this mimicry, however, they are not too keen on seeing someone else as Daya Ben. In the comment section, many fans mentioned that no one can replace the original Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben. People also appreciated Garima for such funny content. A user commented, “Auditioning for daya Ben's role went right”.

