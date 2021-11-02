Yuvraj Singh announces his comeback from retirement: I’ll be back on the pitch in February

Ace Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is also known as an all rounder and had announced his retirement from international cricket a couple of years ago, is back in the headlines. And this is because of his work front as the legendary cricketer has announced his return from retirement after two years. Yes! Yuvraj is coming back to the pitch once again. He made the announcement on social media as he shared a video of his innings on the cricket ground and revealed that he will be making the comeback in February next year.

Sharing the video, Yuvraj urged his fans to keep supporting the team. He wrote, “God decides your destiny !! On public demand I’ll be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain't nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes. Mean a lot to me! Keep supporting India. It's our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times #JaiHind”. Yuvraj’s announcement has come as a relief at a time when Team India has lost its first two matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Although he didn’t reveal the tournament he will be making his comeback with, his announcement has left the cricket fans excited. For the uninitiated, Yuvraj had announced his retirement in June 2019 with an emotional speech and said, “After 25 years, I have decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything and is the reason why I stand here today. I was extremely lucky to play 400 games for India. I could have never imagined it when I first started playing cricket”.

