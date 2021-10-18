Yuvraj Singh arrested in Haryana over caste based remark, released on interim bail

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been arrested in Haryana but released on interim bail over the caste-based remark he made about Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. For the unversed, Singh had passed a comment against Chahal's caste during an Instagram live with cricketer Rohit Sharma.

Hansi resident and advocate Rajat Kalsan had filed an FIR against the former cricketer under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including Section 3(1)(u) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention and Atrocities) Act. Singh, 39, has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the IPC.

According to The Tribune, via News 18, Hansi SP Nitika Gahlout said that Yuvraj Singh joined the investigation with an investigation officer as per the court's orders. Gahlout informed that the cricketer was released on interim bail but his phone has been recovered by the police. As per India Today, the former cricketer was arrested and questioned for over three hours before being released on bail.

Kalsan has alleged that Singh's remark while referring to Chahal in the Instagram live was objectionable. However, Yuvraj has pleaded innocence and approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Previously, Singh had also taken to Twitter to apologize for "unintentionally hurting sentiments" referring to the Instagram live of June 2020. The former all-rounder cricketer had also noted that he never believed in disparity.

