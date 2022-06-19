Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech name their 'puttar' Orion Keech Singh; Drop his FIRST PIC on Father's Day

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech had welcomed their baby boy earlier this year. Since then fans had been waiting for the couple to reveal their little one’s face. The moment the couple broke this news to the world, their fans couldn’t resist congratulating the couple on the arrival of their first baby. Well, today on Father’s Day as the Indian cricketer celebrates his first Father’s Day as a dad himself, he shared a picture of his son and revealed his name to the world. We bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off this perfect family picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Yuvraj Singh shared two pictures of him and Hazel Keech posing with their son Orion Keech Singh. In the first picture, both Yuvraj and Hazel are twinning in white sweaters as she holds Orion in her arms. The couple cannot stop laughing. In the next picture, Orion sleeps while he gets a kiss from both his mom and dad. Indeed their little bundle of joy is too cute to handle. Sharing these pictures, Yuvraj wrote, “Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh . Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars #HappyFathersDay.”

Check out Yuvraj Singh’s post:

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016. Recently, in November, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. In terms of work, Yuvraj announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on June 10, 2019, after serving Indian cricket for 19 long years.

Announcing the news, Yuvraj and Hazel in an identical post wrote, “To all our fans, family, and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world (red heart emoji). Love. Hazel and Yuvraj”.

ALSO READ: Hazel Keech pens down a note for husband Yuvraj Singh on social media​