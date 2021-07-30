Yuzvendra Chahal & Krishnappa Gowtham also test positive for COVID 19 after Krunal Pandya

There is another bad news coming in from Sri Lanka regarding the Indian cricket team. It was recently revealed that Indian player Krunal Pandya had tested positive for COVID-19. Well, after him, another 2 Indian players have reportedly tested COVID-19 positive, and they are Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham. After Krunal went into isolation, the Indian team played the final T20 international against Sri Lanka with a depleted squad. The Indian team was all set to return to India, but unfortunately, they are now held back because of two positive testing players.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, A BCCI official had earlier said that the squad had left from Colombo but is still waiting at the airport after Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham tested positive. They are expected to leave later in the day. "Yuzi and Gowtham have tested positive as the team was supposed to return by a charter flight to Bengaluru sans Krunal Pandya. But now, as per rules, Gowtham and Yuzi will also have to be in seven-day isolation in Sri Lanka," a BCCI source in Colombo told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Before boarding a return flight, every member was supposed to undergo an RT-PCR test, and there Gowtham and Chahal, deemed as close contacts of Krunal, have been found positive. Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Deepak Chahar are free to depart the country. Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar are supposed to be flown to the United Kingdom, where they will join as replacement players after Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar got injured.

