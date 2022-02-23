Yuzvendra Chahal nails Allu Arjun’s Pushpa dialogue with Harpreet Brar and Navdeep Saini; WATCH

Allu Arjun’s recent release Pushpa: The Rise has been grabbing a lot of attention these days. Not just the movie had opened to rave reviews and fans were in awe of Allu Arjun’s performance, but his hook step and dialogues have also been a rage among fans on social media. In fact, fans have been recreating his dialogues on social media making it the recent trend. Joining the league, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has also shared a video of nailing Pushpa’s dialogue with his teammates.

In the video, Yuzvendra Chahal was seen wearing the blue jersey and were sitting in a bus. The video started with Yuzvendra lip-syncing the dialogue, “Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya”. Soon Navdeep Saini joined the video and continued with the dialogue as he lip-synced ‘Fire Hai Main’ imitating Allu Arjun’s Pushpa hook step. Later, Harpreet Brar had also imitated the hook step as he completed that dialogue by lip syncing, “Jhukunga nahi”. Yuzvendra had captioned it as, “Fire hun main @navdeep_saini10_official @harpreetsbrar95 #pushpaaa”.

Check our Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Harpreet Brar’s video here:

Soon, the netizens were seen singing praises for the trio. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Allu Arjun & VK” while many others had dropped heart and fire emoticons. For the uninitiated, the Indian cricket team has been in Lucknow these days for their upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka. The first match of the series will take place on February 24 (Thursday) at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.