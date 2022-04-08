Yuzvendra Chahal recalls being hung from a 15th floor balcony by a drunk player; Reveals almost fainting

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most promising cricketers currently. He is currently playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the India Premier League 2022 and it is yielding positive results for the franchise. He is doing a fabulous job and is currently placed 2nd on the list of highest wicket-takers of the tournament. In a recent conversation with his teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Karun Nair, he revealed a horrific story from his MI days when a ‘drunk cricketer’ hung him from the 15th floor.

Recalling this incident, Yuzvendra Chahal said that he has never told this story to anyone before this. This incident dated back to 2013 when he was with Mumbai Indians. They had a match in Bangalore and after the match, they had a gettogether. Without taking the name he said that there was a player who was very drunk and then he called Yuzvendra outside and hung him from the balcony.

Yuzvendra Chahal further said, “Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So, this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been slightest of mistakes, I would’ve fallen down," he further explained.

According to the cricketer, this incident has never been spoken about in public and this is the first time that the fans have come across this anecdote.

