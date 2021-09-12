Zomato all set to scrap its grocery delivery service from September 17; Here’s why

According to the latest reports, Zomato will stop its grocery delivery service from September 17. This may come as not so good news for all those who had found their convenience in ordering groceries in the comfort of their homes. This step has been taken due to the gaps in fulfilling the orders which in turn is leading to poor customer experience which they do not want. Hence they want to continue with their investment in Grofers that will help them generate better outcomes for their stakeholders than putting in efforts into its in-house grocery services.

According to reports in NDTV, Zomato in an email to its grocery partners told PTI that the company wants to terminate its pilot grocery delivery service soon as it doesn't think the current model is serving them the best way possible to deliver service to their customers. The mail further said that the company believes in delivering the best services to its customers and the largest growth opportunities to their merchant partners. But the current model was not proving to be the best way to deliver services. Zomato made it clear that the company wanted to scrap its pilot grocery delivery service from September 17, 2021.

The email also mentioned that store catalogues were dynamic and inventory levels kept changing, making it difficult for Zomato to provide a satisfying customer experience. A spokesperson of the food delivering app accepted that the company wanted to shut its grocery delivery service and, as of now, had no plan to run any other form of grocery delivery on its platform.

