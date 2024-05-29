Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Game Pass will provide Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the upcoming game in the popular series, on day one. It has been announced in an official Xbox Wire blog post that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch later this year on Microsoft's game subscription service, following an early announcement.

Megan Spurr, senior community director for Xbox Game Pass, adds, "We're excited to confirm that Game Pass members will be able to jump into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on day one with Game Pass." Microsoft has confirmed that Black Ops 6 will be accessible on PC Game Pass as well as Xbox Game Pass for consoles in a different teaser.

According to The Verge, the news that Call of Duty will be released on Xbox Game Pass for the upcoming installment comes in response to inquiries earlier this month regarding the game's availability on the service. Activision typically sells over 20 million copies of Call of Duty at an average price of $70 each, so some employees of the company were worried that Game Pass would dilute the revenue from regular COD sales. Advertisement

There are still many months until the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as Microsoft has not yet said when it will launch the game. It's also unclear whether the company intends to increase the cost of its Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Black Ops 6, which takes place during the Gulf War in the 1990s, is presently scheduled for release in late October by Activision.Microsoft intends to provide further information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on June 9th during a special stream that will follow the main Xbox summer presentation. Along with the next Doom game, there will be an announcement about a new Gears of War game at the main Xbox event.

