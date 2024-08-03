Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, time, and all you need to know about the festival

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by the siblings. This festival symbolizes the bond between brothers and sisters and the love, protection, and affection they have for each other. Sisters tie a rakhi on their brother's wrist during the celebration and exchange gifts as a gesture of their bond. Here's everything you need to know about Rakhi 2024.

When is Raksha Bandhan 2024?

The term Raksha Bandhan means the bond of protection. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called Rakhi around their brothers’ wrists, praying for their long life and prosperity. In return, the brothers promise to shield their sisters from all harm and difficulties.

This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2024. The festival occurs on the full moon day, also called Purnima, falling in the Hindu lunar month of Shravana or Sawan.

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat

According to Money Control, the auspicious time, or muhurat, to tie the rakhi this year is between 06:27 AM and 02:25 PM. It's believed that performing the ritual during this period brings prosperity and happiness.

Significance & Rituals Of Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan highlights the significance of family values and the importance of sibling relationships, as it brings them a step closer to sharing lifelong bonds. The day begins with brothers and sisters dressing up in traditional outfits.

Advertisement

Sisters also prepare and decorate a pooja thali with Rakhi, Diya, Kumkum, rice grains and sweets. They perform an aarti, apply a tilak on their brothers' foreheads, and tie the rakhi. In return, brothers pledge to safeguard their sisters and present them with gifts or money as a gesture of their affection.

Gifts For Sisters

Selecting a present for your sister can be a joyful experience. Choose a perfect present for your sisters as they play an important role in a brother’s life, and Raksha Bandhan is an ideal moment to convey your affection and gratitude towards them.

The options are endless, ranging from classic gifts such as gold jewellery or lovely attire, to modern choices like personalised gifts or customised items.

Whether you're planning a traditional ceremony or a modern celebration, the core sentiment remains unchanged. So, mark your calendars and make sure to prepare everything in advance!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rishikesh to Varanasi, 10 places in India you must visit for spiritual awakening