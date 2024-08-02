Rishikesh to Varanasi, 10 places in India you must visit for spiritual awakening

India is home to some of the world's most sacred sites and spiritual places. From the ancient city of Varanasi, where the river Ganges flows, to the serene ashrams nestled in the foothills of Rishikesh, each place holds a unique essence and has its own history. It is not only the devotees who visit these places of pilgrimages, but also tourists and sight-seers from across India and around the world.

In this article, we will explore 10 destinations located across India that offer a path for spiritual awakening.

10 Places In India For Spiritual Awakening

Varanasi

Varanasi, also known as the holy land of India, has a rich history filled with art and culture. Situated by the banks of Ganga River, Varanasi stands as one of the most ancient cities worldwide, carrying immense significance for followers of Hinduism. Renowned for its ancient temples, the city has been a hub for learning and spirituality for over 3,000 years. Pilgrims visit Varanasi to purify themselves in the holy waters and partake in the enchanting Ganga Aarti ceremony held every evening to seek blessings from the divine.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh, known as the Yoga Capital of the World, is home to numerous ashrams, yoga, and meditation centres. This city has been viewed as a peaceful retreat by wise sages and yogis for many centuries. The Beatles Ashram, also known as Chaurasi Kutia attracts a large number of tourists. Travellers from around the world take part in Yoga and meditation to achieve calm mind and body, seeking solace in the natural environment.

Pushkar

Pushkar is famous for its annual mela and Camel fair. The renowned Pushkar Lake situated in Rajasthan is revered as one of India's holiest lakes, and is an essential stop on the pilgrimage journey, where taking a dip is considered significant. The Brahma Temple in Pushkar is a must visit for all the devotees.

Amritsar

The Golden Temple, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, is located in Amritsar. It is a sacred Sikh pilgrimage site where thousands of visitors come every day and queue up to take the blessings. The temple includes a free kitchen that serves Langar to approximately 100,000 people a day. The Golden Temple is surrounded by a serene lake known as Amrit Sarovar, from which the city derives its name.

Dharamshala

Dharamshala, especially McLeod Ganj, is where the Dalai Lama resides, and the location serves as a hub for Tibetan Buddhism. The Namgyal Monastery and Tsuglagkhang Complex are pivotal in fostering a spiritual atmosphere. Dharamshala became a safe place to stay for Tibetans seeking refuge after being displaced from their homeland.

Haridwar

Haridwar known as the Gateway to God is a sacred city on the banks of the Ganga river. This city is popular with Hindu pilgrims who bathe in the river Ganga to wash away their sins. Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering takes place in Haridwar. Witnessing the enchanting evening aarti is considered a stroke of luck for any individual.

Mathura & Vrindavan

Mathura and Vrindavan are connected with Lord Krishna's life, and houses many temples, ashrams, and spiritual destinations, bursting with energy during festivals like Krishna Janmashtami and Holi. Engaging in the Vrindavan Parikrama, a revered spiritual practice, involves walking a 13-kilometre path encircling Vrindavan.

Bodh Gaya

Bodh Gaya, located in Bihar, is where Buddha achieved enlightenment beneath the Bodhi Tree. In Bodh Gaya, one can explore the Mahabodhi Temple and meditate under the sacred Bodhi Tree, where Buddhist monks also practice meditation.

Badrinath & Kedarnath

Two of the famous Char Dham pilgrimage spots are in the Himalayas. The Char Dham Yatra includes visiting four holy sites situated in the Himalayas. Kedarnath in Uttarakhand is devoted to Lord Shiva and is considered one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India. The Badrinath temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is believed to offer spiritual liberation to pilgrims.

Madurai

Madurai, famously referred to as the City of Temples, is nestled in Tamil Nadu. The renowned Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, devoted to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, draws numerous visitors from across India and abroad, especially appealing to unmarried women.

