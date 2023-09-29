Salmon High School faces backlash over student n-word shirt incident: What we know so far

Tigger Warning: This article contains references to racial abuse

After a picture of several of its students wearing t-shirts with racist slurs written on them while standing behind a girl of mixed races surfaced on social media, the Salmon High School in Idaho came under criticism. On Tuesday morning, the picture was posted by a student, who later removed it. According to Dr. Troy Easterday, the district's superintendent, the administrative team was called in as soon as the school learned about the position.

Salmon High School Faces Backlash

In the picture, six kids are sticking up their middle fingers in a smile for the camera, and the girl who is lying on the ground is also doing the same. The T-shirts include the n-word, a racial epithet that is extremely objectionable to the African-American community. Troy Easterday, the superintendent of Salmon School District 291, said on the school's Facebook page on September 26, 2023, that the students have been reprimanded.

Dr. Troy said, “As superintendent of the Salmon School District, I am well aware of the current situation happening with a social media post by our Salmon School District students. At this time the administrative team of the Salmon School District is investigating this post and will keep the community aware within the legal confines of the law. Salmon School District does not condone, nor has ever condoned what was expressed on social media today. Disciplinary action has been taken."

However, not all parents agreed with the superintendent's attempt to reassure the community that the pupils' use of the n-word and the offensive image was an accident. According to the NY Post, they voiced their worries over the harassment and bullying of kids of color.

