Salmon High School faces backlash over student n-word shirt incident: What we know so far

A group of children wearing t-shirts with an offensive racial slur while standing behind a girl of mixed races has drawn criticism for the high school in Idaho.

Written by Marita Pinto Published on Sep 29, 2023   |  03:01 AM IST  |  7K
Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons
Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Key Highlight

  • A picture of several of its students wearing t-shirts with racist slurs was posted on the internet
  • The T-shirts include the n-word, which is extremely objectionable to the African-American community

Tigger Warning: This article contains references to racial abuse

After a picture of several of its students wearing t-shirts with racist slurs written on them while standing behind a girl of mixed races surfaced on social media, the Salmon High School in Idaho came under criticism. On Tuesday morning, the picture was posted by a student, who later removed it. According to Dr. Troy Easterday, the district's superintendent, the administrative team was called in as soon as the school learned about the position.

ALSO READ: What happened to Travis King? US soldier set to be 'expelled' by North Korea

Salmon High School Faces Backlash 

In the picture, six kids are sticking up their middle fingers in a smile for the camera, and the girl who is lying on the ground is also doing the same. The T-shirts include the n-word, a racial epithet that is extremely objectionable to the African-American community. Troy Easterday, the superintendent of Salmon School District 291, said on the school's Facebook page on September 26, 2023, that the students have been reprimanded.

Dr. Troy said, “As superintendent of the Salmon School District, I am well aware of the current situation happening with a social media post by our Salmon School District students. At this time the administrative team of the Salmon School District is investigating this post and will keep the community aware within the legal confines of the law. Salmon School District does not condone, nor has ever condoned what was expressed on social media today. Disciplinary action has been taken."

However, not all parents agreed with the superintendent's attempt to reassure the community that the pupils' use of the n-word and the offensive image was an accident. According to the NY Post, they voiced their worries over the harassment and bullying of kids of color. 

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or you know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available to help you in such situations.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Woman goes viral for theft and street performer's piano vandalism

Advertisement

Know more about the case

Where is the Salmon High School?
Salmon High School is a public high school located in Salmon, Idaho.
What happened at the Salmon High School?
A group of children wearing t-shirts with an offensive racial slur while standing behind a girl of mixed races has drawn criticism for the high school in Idaho.
About The Author
Marita Pinto
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and a year of experience in Entertainment

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!