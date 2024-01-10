Streaming platform Twitch to lay off 500 employees: Here's why

The gaming and entertainment industries saw widespread layoffs in 2023, affecting both streaming giants and creators. Twitch was not exempt to this destiny, as 400 employees were reportedly let off at the beginning of 2023.

According to a Bloomberg story citing sources familiar with the proceedings, Twitch, the live streaming network that Amazon acquired, is planning to lay off at least 500 workers, or around 35% of its workforce. The company's list of employment cutbacks now includes the most recent layoff.

Why is Twitch laying off employees?

According to the reports, Twitch may announce layoffs on Wednesday, January 10. The corporation announced layoffs following many high-ranking executives' departures within a few months. Several high-ranking officials, including the chief product officer, chief customer officer, and chief content officer of Twitch, made their resignations known in 2023. The top revenue officer of Twitch, who was employed by Amazon's Ads division, also left the company.

Despite Twitch's dependence on Amazon's infrastructure, executives from the streaming platform revealed to Bloomberg that maintaining a massive website capable of hosting 1.8 billion hours of live video content monthly is incredibly costly. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy announced in December that the company would be pulling out of South Korea due to "prohibitively expensive" costs. In recent years, Twitch has made more of an emphasis on advertising.

Twitch's initial approach to advertisements was criticized by many of them, and the firm revised it. After years of accusing the site of being disconnected from its users, streamers have applauded Clancy for wanting to hear their concerns.

But the new leader has found it difficult to stop the losses. As part of larger job cuts at Amazon, Twitch implemented two rounds of layoffs last year, eliminating approximately 400 workers.

