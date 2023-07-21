What happened to Carlee Russell? Alabama police unveil new details about the abduction

The Alabama police revealed new details about Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old black student, who went missing for two days after making a call to 911 about a toddler on the streets.

On July 13th, Russell reportedly called 911 about a child wandering on the road. The police authorities reached the spot from where Russell called but couldn't find anyone apart from Rusell’s vehicle and her belongings. The drivers and other people nearby said that they didn’t see any such incident. After 49 hours of being vanished, Russel returned to her home walking on the streets.

Carlee Russell talks about her abduction, police reveal details of 911 call

Nick Derzis, who is the Hoover Police Chief informed the reporters that in her statement Russell said that she was kidnapped by some abductors in a car when she was checking on the toddler. Russell revealed being kidnapped by a man and a woman who took her to a house and forced her to strip and clicked her pictures.

Russell revealed escaping the kidnappers while they were taking her to some other place and reportedly ran into the woods and managed to reach her home.

In a press conference, the police authorities had informed that during her call with 911, Russell said that she traveled 600 yards. On the other hand, she had claimed that she was kidnapped from the side of the road.

The police authorities however found it hard to believe Russell’s call and her statement, after they conducted an investigation and tried to check her search history. Russel reportedly searched “how to pay for an Amber Alert”, and “how to take money from the register without being caught”. Her search history also included “One-way Ticket from Birmingham to Nashville: and the film ‘Taken’ which is based on a CIA officer and how he saves his daughter from abduction.

While interviewing Russell, the police identified a small injury on her lip and a tear in her shirt. Police have asked for a second interview, but Russell has denied saying that she is still traumatized from the incident.

Chief Derzis said in his statement, “I do highly it’s unusual to say someone gets kidnapped that seven hours, eight hours before that, that they are searching the internet, Googling about the movie ‘Taken’ about an abduction.” Derzis added that there are many questions to be answered which can only be given by Carlee.