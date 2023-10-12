What happened to Overtime Megan? TikToker rushed to ER after drinking glass from broken cup

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to online abuse.

Popular influencer Overtime Megan (real name Megan Eugenio) famously disappeared from social media after her private images and videos were published online by a hacker in April 2023. The incident gained tremendous traction online and created a heated discussion on social media for several days.

A few days later, Megan spoke publicly about the experience and vowed not to let the hacker "break her spirit." Megan continued to spend the subsequent months mostly offline. However, she resumed her activities in early October, startling admirers with a tale that placed her in the hospital.

ALSO READ: What did Ricarda Louk say about Shani Louk? Mother believes daughter is still alive in Hamas hospital

Megan reveals being taken to the ER after drinking from a broken glass

On October 8, Megan posted a series of pictures from her recent life on TikTok, documenting the influencer's trips in Toronto, Canada. Megan claimed she drank from a broken glass while she was hanging out with the NELK Boys, a well-known YouTube prankster group, and she later ingested some of the glass.

She added a caption to a picture of her wearing a wristband while sitting in a hospital, and wrote, “Ended up in the ER because the glass I drank from was broken…Legit drank glass.” Fortunately, Megan asserted that everything was OK. She wrote, "Doctor said I should be okay, but whew."

She then responded to several questions in the comments, stating that she was hospitalized for only about an hour and a half and that she is currently doing well. The influencer's situation might have been much worse considering that swallowing sharp items can seriously harm the esophagus and digestive system.

Who is Overtime Megan?

Megan Eugenio, better known online as Overtime Megan, has made a reputation for herself in the realm of social media. Her parents are from Massachusetts, and she attended Bishop Fenwick for her high school education. She then earned a bachelor's degree in communication from Pace University.

Megan's rise to fame began in 2019 when she started working as a social media intern for Overtime, a well-known sports media outlet that targets younger readers. In a short period of time, she moved swiftly through the ranks to become one of their most cherished and significant creators.

Megan's popularity soared as a direct result of her intriguing and entertaining videos, which covered a variety of subjects, from sports and popular culture to vignettes from her own life. With a staggering 3 million followers across the platforms of TikTok and Instagram put together, her content has been fairly successful in gaining a following.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What happened to Dorothy Hoffner? 104-year-old woman whose skydive could potentially set Guinness World Record