What is Powerball? 5 things to know about American lottery game as jackpot hits $1 billion

For the third time in the history of the game, the U.S. Powerball lottery had hit a huge amount of $1 billion. This occurred after there was no winning ticket in the latest Monday drawings. Without a winner in the drawings held on Monday, the jackpot prize has increased for the 38th consecutive drawing. A ticket holder only wins when their number matches all the six numbers selected.

About the U.S. Powerball

For the unversed, the famous ‘Powerball’ lottery is an American game. It is played in 45 States and coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The ‘Powerball’ lottery goes back to 1992 when its first inaugural draw took place. Dr. Edward J. Stanek and Steve Caputo were the ones who came up with the Powerball game. The days for weekly draws were Wednesdays and Saturdays until August 31, 2021. After that, Monday was added as a third weekly draw day. At the Florida Lottery headquarters, draws are held Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.



5 interesting features & facts to know about the Powerball lottery

The chance of winning the lottery is only when you buy $2 tickets but it should have a matching five numbers each of 5 white balls and 1 from the red. According to the official website, the chances or the odds of winning the jackpot is around one in 292.2 million. It happens frequently that some of the players of Powerball match all five white ball numbers but fail to match the one in red, In such scenarios, the players don’t win the grand prize but are eligible for fair payouts as consolation, In November 2022, a man from California picked up the lucky numbers making it the highest-ever Powerball winning amount of $2.04 billion. The winners of the jackpot can either collect the prize money in a single lump sum payout or receive it in 30 installments spread out over 29 years.





