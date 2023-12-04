When is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire releasing? Exploring dates, cast, and more as new trailer comes out

A new empire arises in the Monsterverse. On Sunday, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ruled over CCXP, releasing the first teaser trailer for the follow-up to Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021. The titular Kaijus band together following that titanic battle to take on the Skar King, a massive threat that has been hidden deep within Hollow Earth.

Release date and cast

As Dr. Illene Andrews, Bernie Hayes, Jia, and Rebecca Hall, respectively, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle, they return to their respective roles in 2021. Dan Stevens and Fala Chen, who are new to the franchise, also feature in the film. April 12, 2024, is the release date of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The director of Godzilla vs. Kong, Adam Wingard, made a comeback to helm The New Empire, working from a screenplay co-written by Jeremy Slater, Simon Barrett, and Terry Rossio.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The first trailer was shown at CCXP in Brazil and starts with a seismometer that gets progressively more frantic. There are also shots of some pyramids that appear to have something emerging from underneath them.

After a while, something that appears to be a monkey's hand covered in armor erupts from the earth and crashes into the sand. King Kong is shown from a number of angles, including one in which he confronts a smaller monkey, before Rebecca Hall's Dr. Illene Andrews realizes that Kong might not be their only danger.

The group of humans remarks that they must work with Kong to stop Godzilla from terrorizing the planet, as Godzilla then breaks free from some ice. After a fight between Godzilla and Kong, the trailer ends with a cutesy shot of the small monkey we saw earlier beating its chest, to which Bryan Tyree Henry's character Bernie Hayes exclaims, "Is that a mini Kong?!"

According to the synopsis, the epic new movie will explore these Titans' pasts, their ancestry, and the mysteries surrounding Skull Island and beyond, all the while revealing the legendary conflict that shaped these remarkable creatures and bound them together. The new film is released concurrently with Apple TV+'s spinoff series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which stars Wyatt Russell and Kurt Russell.

