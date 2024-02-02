When you hear someone hooting in the evening on the Upper West Side, make sure to look up! Atop a water tower or apartment parapet, you might catch a glimpse of the most popular owl in the world. A year ago on Friday, someone snuck over a waist-high barrier and into the Central Park Zoo under the cover of darkness.

After breaking through a steel mesh cage, they were able to release Flaco, a magnificent Eurasian eagle-owl that had been brought to the zoo 13 years prior, as a fledgling. With a quick blink of his large orange eyes at passing people and cops on Fifth Avenue, Flaco left the park and walked off into the night.

Flaco has grown to be one of the city's most adored personalities in the year after his spectacular escape. During the day, he relaxes on fire escapes or in Manhattan's parks and courtyards. Hooting at the top of water towers, he spends his nights scavenging the many rodents in the metropolis.

Flaco is doing very well in the urban wilds, much to the surprise of many specialists. A formidable predator, possessing a wingspan of over two meters, he has demonstrated prowess in exploring unfamiliar areas and making unannounced appearances at New Yorkers' windows, a skill that some worried he had not acquired during his years in captivity.

Who freed Flaco?

It can be simple to forget that Flaco's freedom stems from a crime—one that has improbably remained unsolved—as he approaches his second year in the spotlight. The break-in occurred close to the Central Park Zoo's and the New York City Parks Department's combined headquarters, and it was seen on video at least once.

However, the police and zoo authorities have refused to divulge any information they may have on a possible culprit. The zoo ceased its attempts to reclaim Flaco in February 2023, and since then, no information regarding the crime has been made public.

Behind closed doors, the zoo has worked to soften the details of Flaco's previous home, a tiny, van-sized building with a painted mountain landscape that is only slightly wider than Flaco's outstretched wings.

Zoo administrators requested the Parks Department not to publicly refer to Flaco as "raised in captivity" in internal emails that were obtained through a Freedom of Information request. The word "escape" should also be avoided.

The crime is the subject of numerous theories in the absence of official facts. Was it an innocent childhood joke or an attempted owl heist gone wrong? The most likely theory for Flaco's release, according to many who care about his destiny, is that it was done for ideological reasons. Animal liberation theory proponents emphasize the crime's apparent targeting behavior as well as the shortcomings of the the owl’s modest enclosure

