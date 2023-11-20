Who is Fatima Florez? Argentina's new President Javier Milei steals spotlight with girlfriend

On Sunday, Javier Milei emerged victorious as Argentina's new president, with Economy Minister Sergio Massa accepting defeat. Referred to as Argentina's Donald Trump, the 53-year-old has expressed his admiration for the former US President publicly. After nearly 90% of the votes were counted, provisional results revealed Milei had won with 56% of the vote to 44% for Mr. Massa. Mr. Massa then announced his defeat.

Aside from this, Milei stole the show on Sunday before a divisive election result when his attendance at Argentina's most prestigious opera house sparked a boisterous shouting match. With his girlfriend, Milei went to see a Madame Butterfly performance at the elegant Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires.

Who is Fatima Florez?

Actress, comedian, and impersonator Fatima Florez hails from Argentina. Alongside Gabriela Sobrado, she cohosts on Plan TV. Florez was born and brought up in Olivos. Her mother taught geography, and her father worked as an architect.

The 42-year-old studied singing, dancing, and acting. She assisted Pepe Cibrián Campoy with choreography and performed as a dancer in several of his works. Following her work for several productions and shows, Florez started her show, Fatima Florez es Única, with her husband Norberto Marcos serving as the artistic director.

She took part in Showmatch in 2014 and parodied both the competitors and the jury members by imitating different public figures that were a part of the competition Bailando 2014. She also made her movie debut in Bañeros 4: Los Rompeolas that same year alongside Luis Scalela and Carlos Mentasti. In the movie, she played Kiara, an aquarium owner who has to keep her belongings safe from theft.

She appeared on Showmatch once more in 2016 in the Gran Cuñado segment, where she is known for her impersonations of José Otavis, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, vice president Gabriela Michetti, deputy Elisa Carrió, Vicky Xipolitakis, and governor of Buenos Aires María Eugenia Vidal.

