Who is Kadarius Toney's girlfriend? All you need to know about Charnesia Lumpkin

Kadarius Toney is a wide receiver for the team, Kansas City Chiefs. This Sunday at State Farm Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to proclaim triumph in Super Bowl LVII. While playing alongside the talented quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Toney won his first Super Bowl ring.

Following the victory, Kadarius Toney has gained massive attention across the world, and fans are curious to know more about him and his dating life. Even though he keeps to keep his personal life private, Kadarius Toney is dating Charnesia Lumpkin.

Who is Charnesia Lumpkin?

Toney and Lumpkin have allegedly been dating since 2019. For the most part, NFL athletes are quite active on social media, but Toney prefers to keep his personal life private. Charnesia was born on December 14, 1996, in Orrville, Alabama. She is the youngest daughter of Charles and Dianne Lumpkin.

She has three elder siblings named Chanell Rogers, Tray Rogers, and Alicia Rogers. Charnesia's father, Charles Lumpkin, is a former military veteran who served in the Army, and Alicia's sister is a very popular figure on social media.

Lumpkin's education and profession

Charles was the captain of the basketball dance team, The SaintSations, at Selma High School. In 2015, she graduated from high school. Prior to earning her degree in psychology in 2019, she continued her education at the University of Alabama.

Lumpkin currently owns the company, Charnails (nail salon) which has branches in Kansas City and Atlanta. Moreover, Lumpkin has over 11.4k followers on Instagram and is a rising influencer. Along with gaining followers for her game-day fitness and fashionable appearances, she also has a few sponsored postings.

Toney and Lumpkin's dating timeline

The couple's relationship history and how they met is unknown. However, it is reported that their relationship started before Toney's NFL career, according to her Instagram highlights. Lumpkin, who resides in Kansas City with Toney, was overjoyed to learn that the NFL had chosen him. She has also been seen in the stands supporting him at most of his games.

